Investment banker weighs in on Marcos' first year in office

MANILA -- "The good news is he hasn’t done anything bad. The bad news is he hasn’t done anything good, substantial."

This is how global investment banker Stephen Cuunjieng describes the first year of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s administration.

Cuunjieng noted that more private equity firms are now looking at the Philippines as a possible investment destination.

But he said some of them have raised concerns about the country's economic landscape.

"What have I heard from 4 of them? 'I didn’t realize there’s practically no manufacturing in this country. What am I supposed to do? Buy malls?'" he lamented.

The banker said investors want to see more growth in the Philippine manufacturing sector.

Cuunjieng also said he hopes the Marcos administration would create more long-term plans for the Philippines.

"Stop thinking in the short term...if it’s an emergency, yes you have to think in the short term. Otherwise, it’s just an excuse for lack of comprehensive thinking and planning," he said.

"You know what it is? It’s extreme partisanship, making everything political, and every administration generally nitpicking what the previous one did...we refuse to depoliticize certain issues which are beyond politics and partisanship," he added.

--ANC, 3 July 2023