PSE index stretches winning streak to 2nd straight week

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 03 2021 12:23 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange index stretches its winning streak to a second straight week as it closes above the 7,000 level for the first time since February. Michelle Ong reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 2, 2021
