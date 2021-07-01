Home  >  Business

Philippine shares resist negative trend among Asian markets

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 02 2021 02:25 AM

Philippine shares buck the negative trend among most Asian markets as investors cheer the country's improving jobs and factory activity data. Michelle Ong reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 1, 2021
