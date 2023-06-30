Home  >  Business

PH shares cap first half of 2023 in red

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 01 2023 03:29 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares cap the first half of the year in the red as investors brace for more portfolio rebalancing. Michelle Ong has Friday's market action.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 30, 2023
Read More:  Philippine shares   portfolio rebalancing   PSEi   Philippine Stock Exchange  