Fruitas Holdings subsidiary Balani ni Fruitas proceeded with its P309 million initial public offering and listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange despite the current market conditions.

Fruitas and Balai ni Fruitas director Calvin Chua told ANC there is untapped opportunities in the market despite the volatility.

Balai operates Balai Pandesal Corp, which offers baked goods, among others.

"We see a lot of opportunities in this market…Baked goods increased during the pandemic. I can this is a pandemic-proof business," Chua said.

Balai ni Fruitas is the second listed firm of businessman Lester Yu.