Vaccinating Metro Manila residents seen as key to air travel recovery

MANILA - Vaccinating Metro Manila’s residents will boost air travel in the Philippines, airport operator Megawide said on Thursday.

Megawide, an engineering and construction firm that also operates the Mactan Cebu International Airport, said air travel’s recovery will depend on the pace of rollout of vaccines against COVID-19.

Edgar Saavedra, Megawide president and CEO, however also pointed out that there was no need “to have all the Filipinos be vaccinated” for air travel to return to normal levels. He said that vaccinating even just the residents of Metro Manila would be enough to restart air travel.

Saavedra said he expects air travel to bounce back in first and second quarters of next year, as more Filipinos get vaccinated.

