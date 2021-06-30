Home  >  Business

PSE index underperforms vs Asian counterparts

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2021 11:51 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange index underperforms against its Asian peers as foreign funds continue to dump local stocks. Michelle Ong reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 30, 2021
