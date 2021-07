More titles available as book sale goes online, Big Bad Wolf says

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - More titles are available in this year's book sale compared to the previous years as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed Big Bad Wolf to go digital.

In this year's Big Bad Wolf online sale, there are 60,000 available titles or 3 times more than what the firm could bring to Manila during its previous expo, Big Bad Wolf co-founder Andrew Yap told ANC.

Virtually all titles in their warehouse located in Malaysia are up for grabs and are readily available for shipping to the Philippines, Yap said.

"When are doing it here from our warehouse we can make everything available. That’s the amazing thing about being online," Yap said.

Despite pivoting to the digital channel to sell discounted books, Yap said the company still advocates using printed copies instead of digital books, especially for young children.

The Big Bad Wolf online book sale is available to consumers in the Philippines from June 30 to July 7.