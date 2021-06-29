Home  >  Business

Positive outlook for Philippine market despite many Asian bourses in red

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2021 11:38 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Philippine shares in the green even as COVID-19 concerns send other Asian markets into the red. As Michelle Ong tells us, at least one analyst has an optimistic short-term outlook for the local bourse. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 29, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Philippines   Philippine shares   bourse   Philippine investment   market   Philippine market  