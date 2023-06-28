Solon slams Cebu Pacific anew over passenger woes

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A lawmaker on Wednesday again called for the suspension of Cebu Pacific's franchise alleging that the airline has "a history of failure in giving good service to our people."

In a statement Wednesday, Cebu Pacific it has "taken serious note of the issues raised therein and are currently in the process of implementing various measures in support of our passengers."

Cebu Pacific earlier said it heightened customer service 24/7, reduced scheduled flights and increased standby aircraft to minimize flight disruptions.



