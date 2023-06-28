Home  >  Business

Solon slams Cebu Pacific anew over passenger woes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 28 2023 03:17 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A lawmaker on Wednesday again called for the suspension of Cebu Pacific's franchise alleging that the airline has "a history of failure in giving good service to our people." 

In a statement Wednesday, Cebu Pacific it has "taken serious note of the issues raised therein and are currently in the process of implementing various measures in support of our passengers." 

Cebu Pacific earlier said it heightened customer service 24/7, reduced scheduled flights and increased standby aircraft to minimize flight disruptions.


 
Read More:  Congress   House of Representatives   Rufus Rodriguez   Cebu Pacific   flight delays   flight disruption   Cebu Pacific franchise   canceled flights  