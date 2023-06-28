DOT eyes hitting 12-M tourist arrival during Marcos Jr presidency

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines aims to hit 12 million annual tourist arrivals during the administration of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr, Philippine Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said on Wednesday.

This will be possible by launching initiatives such as the country's new tagline "Love the Philippines" which is in step with the changing tourism landscape in the new normal, Frasco told ANC.

“Under the national tourism development plan the projections indicated by our statisticians is that we would be able to reach a baseline target of 12 million by that time [2028],” Frasco said.

“We're working very hard to make sure that these are moving targets and so we would be able to build up our tourism portfolio in terms of international arrivals but also continue to support domestic tourism,” she added.

Frasco said the Philippines is confident it could hit its target of 4.8 million tourist arrivals this year as it had already exceeded last year's total.