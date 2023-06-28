DOT eyes hitting 12-M tourist arrival during Marcos Jr presidency
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 28 2023 10:42 AM | Updated as of Jun 28 2023 11:31 AM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC promo, ANC exclusive, tourism
- /life/06/28/23/pia-wurtzbach-asked-about-having-her-own-kids
- /entertainment/06/28/23/look-families-of-arjo-maine-get-together-for-pamamanhikan
- /business/06/28/23/how-james-yap-reacted-after-hearing-from-bimby-again
- /business/06/28/23/cebu-pacific-says-committed-to-support-passengers-contribute-to-economy
- /sports/06/28/23/ej-obiena-bags-bronze-in-czech-republic-tilt