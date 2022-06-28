Home > Business Ilang Customs, agri officials idinadawit sa agricultural smuggling ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 28 2022 07:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Idinadawit sa agricultural smuggling ang ilang opisyal ng Bureau of Customs at Department of Agriculture. Nagpa-Patrol, Robert Mano. TV Patrol, Martes, 28 Hunyo 2022. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: agriculture politika smuggling Bureau of Customs Department of Agriculture imbestigasyon Tito Sotto corruption katiwalian /video/news/06/28/22/alamin-mga-bagong-pamantayan-para-itaas-ang-alert-level/entertainment/06/28/22/toni-gonzaga-forever-grateful-for-role-in-marcos-inauguration/video/news/06/28/22/qc-magpapatupad-ng-no-contact-apprehension-simula-hulyo/news/06/28/22/paolo-duterte-takes-oath-as-davao-city-congressman/overseas/06/28/22/pope-expresses-sorrow-over-migrant-deaths-in-us-spain