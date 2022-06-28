Home  >  Business

Ilang Customs, agri officials idinadawit sa agricultural smuggling

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 28 2022 07:58 PM

Idinadawit sa agricultural smuggling ang ilang opisyal ng Bureau of Customs at Department of Agriculture. Nagpa-Patrol, Robert Mano. TV Patrol, Martes, 28 Hunyo 2022. 

