Inflation malaking hamon sa ekonomiya sa unang taon ni Marcos Jr

Posted at Jun 27 2023 07:33 PM

Sa unang taon ng Marcos administration, nakita ang paglago ng ekonomiya ng bansa at pagdami ng mga Pilipinong may trabaho. Pero sumipa pa rin ang inflation sa pinakamataas na antas nito sa higit isang dekada. Ano ang ibig sabihin nito para sa mga Pilipino? Nagpa-Patrol, Jekki Pascual. TV Patrol, Martes, 27 Hunyo 2023

