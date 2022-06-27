Home  >  Business

PH peso's depreciation is worst in ASEAN

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2022 10:15 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index extended its rally for a second day even as the Philippine peso slides further against the US dollar. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 27, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  