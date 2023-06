Local firms urged to capitalize on new UK-PH trading scheme

Watch more on iWantTFC

UK and Philippine officials will work together to encourage businesses to capitalize on the benefits of the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), which was implemented earlier this month.

DCTs replaced the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP).

“We must publicize this we must work with our partners…we plan to do a tremendous amount of activity and at the same time reinforce success stories,” British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director Chris Nelson told ANC.

Under DCTS, over 150 products were added to the zero duties export list to the UK. British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils told ANC earlier said the new trading scheme could result in P1.4 billion in cost savings annually.

She said local tuna, agricultural products, tropical fruits and electronics products are attractive to the UK market.