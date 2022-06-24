Home  >  Business

ANC

PSEi ends week as best performer in Asia

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 25 2022 01:23 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The PSE index is the best performer in Asia on Friday with a strong rebound following three straight days of decline. More from Michelle Ong.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 24, 2022
Read More:  PSEi   PSE index   PSE   Philippine Stock Exchange  