CAB: Airline fuel surcharge increase to take effect July 1

MANILA — Aircraft fuel surcharge will increase starting July 1 as crude oil price continues to soar, an official from the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) said on Saturday.

A matrix released June 20 will be implemented staring next month and will be effective until July 30, said lawyer Blem Moro, chief of CAB's Hearing Examiners Division.

"Applicable siya for all domestic flights and sa international flights na nag-ooriginate sa Manila o sa Pilipinas. Kailangan ng approval ng CAB. Yung papasok galing palabas, papasok ng Pilipinas, depende na 'yan kung saan sila nanggaling," Moro explained in a televised briefing.

"Napapansin natin ngayon, tumataas lalo ang presyo ng fuel at ganoon din ang exchange rate. Ito yung mga factors na nakita ng CAB na naging movement o galaw sa merkado kaya ni-review natin ang fuel surcharge matrix," she said.

CAB earlier said July rates may reach Level 11 from the current Level 7 in the fuel surcharge matrix.

Under Level 11, airlines may collect a fuel surcharge of P355 to P1,038 per passenger for a one-way domestic flight and from P1,172 to P8,714.84 for international flights originating from the Philippines. The rates depend on the distance of the flights.

For example, the flight from Manila to Cebu may increase by P706, said Moro.

Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines, and other foreign carriers have applied for a fuel surcharge adjustment, she said.

Job Manahan and Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News