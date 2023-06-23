Home  >  Business

PSE ends week in red, falls below 6400

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 24 2023 01:17 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange closes the week in the red falling below the 6400 level. Details in this report.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 23, 2023
