Home  >  Business

Businesses upbeat despite bleak consumer outlook

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 24 2023 12:54 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A survey conducted by the Philippine central bank shows consumer outlook remains bleak. But businesses are more upbeat as demand for goods soars. Lady Vicencio reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 23, 2023
Read More:  Philippine central bank   BSP   consumer outlook   goods demand  