Prime Media Holdings Inc said Friday it was in the process of implementing its Memorandum of Agreement with Philippine Collective Media Corp (PCMC) to formalize its media and broadcasting venture.

The 2 firms signed a memorandum of understanding last year.

PCMC, established in Tacloban in 2008, currently airs under the FMR (Favorite Music Radio) brand, Prime Media said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

PCMC expects to hit the airwaves of Cebu, Pampanga, Mindoro, Romblon, Puerto Princesa, Nueva Viscaya, Sorsogon, Iloilo, Bohol Siargao, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, Cotabato, Quezon and Albay towards the end of 2022, it said.

Prime Media also said it planned to expand its media platform with the acquisition of additional frequencies for both free TV and radio, as well as the launch of a digital technology platform.

Prime Media’s Chairman and President Manolito Manalo confirmed that the company is also in talks for potential partnerships in digital infrastructure, software applications, and other “value-added services such as an e-wallet system.”