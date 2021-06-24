Home  >  Business

PH business community mourns death of ex-President Noynoy Aquino

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 24 2021 11:35 PM

The Philippine business community recalled the achievements of former President Benigno Aquino IIII.

Among them, the Philippines' sterling economic performance during his term. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 24, 2021
 
