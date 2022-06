Watch more News on iWantTFC

The market faces a "real time of uncertainty" in the view of investors, Bain and Co. Worldwide managing partner Manny Maceda said Thursday.

These uncertainties include inflation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the slowdown in China that has been affecting global supply chain, and the war in Ukraine that is pushing energy and gas prices up, among others.

"You have this perfect storm of all these forces affecting what we hope for was a robust global economy until COVID hit and was recovering, and then a war hit," he said.

"There’s a lot of uncertainty and people are bracing for what are the changes, how do we invest, how do we manage in this period and it could be an uncertain period for quarters to come," he added.

But Maceda noted that the Philippines has "great fundamentals" as it has robust domestic market.

The PSE Index is currently at its 52-week low amid the weakening peso against the US dollar.