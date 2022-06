Watch more News on iWantTFC

A sugar farmer group on Thursday urged the government to curb the alleged hoarding of local traders that causes an artificial shortage and the surge in retail prices.

The Department of Agriculture, Department of Trade and Industry, as well as the Sugar Regulatory Administration, should actively inspect warehouses to address the issue, United Sugar Producers Federation president Manuel Lamata told Teleradyo.

"Ang dami dating sugar nasa bodega ng traders, walang shortage po," Lamata said.

(There is a lot of sugar supply in the warehouses of traders, there is no shortage)

Filipino farmers harvest sugar canes with a backdrop of Mount Kanlaon partly covered by cloud at remote village of Masulog, in the town of Canlaon, Negros island, Nov. 26, 2015. Jo Haresh Tanodra, EPA/File

He said sugar production was not disrupted even with the recent typhoons.



Lamta said those proven to be hoarding supply should be charged with economic sabotage.

"They should file a case against unscrupulous [traders] who are constricting the market. Tinatago nila, kunwari walang supply kaya sobra-sobra ang akyat ng presyo, hindi na tama 'yan," he added.

(They're hiding it, making it appear that there is no supply. The price hike is too much, that's wrong.)