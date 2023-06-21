Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close lower at 6,424 ahead of BSP decision

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2023 12:22 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares remained in negative territory Wednesday as traders await the central bank's policy decision. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 21, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  