Home > Business

Philippine shares close lower anew at 6,404

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 22 2023 11:32 PM

Another gloomy trading session at the Philippine Stock Exchange even amid the widely expected pause in the Bangko Sentral ng PIlipinas' rate hikes.

- The World Tonight, ANC, June 22, 2023