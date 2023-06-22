Home  >  Business

PH central bank maintains interest rates at 6.25 pct

Posted at Jun 22 2023 11:26 PM

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept interest rates at 6.25 percent and slightly lowers its inflation outlook. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 22, 2023
