Home > Business PH central bank maintains interest rates at 6.25 pct ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 22 2023 11:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept interest rates at 6.25 percent and slightly lowers its inflation outlook. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 22, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight BSP Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas interest rates /video/news/06/22/23/doj-eyes-reshuffle-of-nbi-detention-personnel/video/news/06/22/23/marcos-to-sign-maharlika-fund-bill-once-it-reaches-malacaang/entertainment/06/22/23/kz-tandingan-says-no-plans-to-have-a-baby-yet/sports/06/22/23/daniella-uy-captures-forest-hills-classic-title/sports/06/22/23/football-why-reyes-trusts-weiss-in-leading-azkals