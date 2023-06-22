Home  >  Business

Groups call for swift implementation of vessel monitoring measures

Posted at Jun 22 2023 04:20 PM

Environmental groups and stakeholders are alarmed over a recent move to suspend the implementation of the vessel monitoring measures on commercial fishing vessels. This is amid a threat of sanctions from the European Union.—Rundown, ANC, June 22, 2023
