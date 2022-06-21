Home  >  Business

PH shares buck Asia-wide rally, drop to 6,285

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2022 12:14 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Philippine shares were among the worst performers in Asia Tuesday.

Traders remained at bay ahead of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' policy decision. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 21, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  