The Philippines' startup ecosystem has shown significant growth in the past few years, Manila Angel Investors Network executive director Quenby Go told ANC on Wednesday.

In 2021 about $1 billion was invested in Philippine startups and in the first 2 months of 2022 $310 million was invested in the country, Go said.

"It has been said that the Philippine startup ecosystem is still at its infancy stage but recently we’ve seen more favorable demographic and economic indicators which I think is a healthy environment for startups right now," Go said,

Fintech, media and entertainment are among the top startups in the country. There are also those focused on health technology, food technology and e-commerce, she said.