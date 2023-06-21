Home > Business SEC in talks with privacy body to protect online borrowers ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 21 2023 02:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Securities and Exchange Commission is in talks with the National Privacy Commission to further protect online borrowers from supposed abusive lending platforms. Criminal complaints were filed against 6 companies and 32 officials and stockholders for supposedly sending threatening messages to their customers who failed to pay their loans. They are now facing abusive collection charges before the Department of Justice.—Rundown, ANC, June 21, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, ANC Promo, ANC Rundown Read More: Securities and Exchange Commission SEC National Privacy Commission NPC borrowers lending companies financing company business process outsourcing BPO lending borrowing abusive collection debt recovery practices /entertainment/06/21/23/jim-boboy-to-celebrate-apos-50th-year-with-concert/sports/06/21/23/uaap-jerry-yee-set-to-coach-ue-lady-warriors/entertainment/06/21/23/sharon-cuneta-alden-richards-begin-filming-movie/sports/06/21/23/ch4knu-to-suit-up-for-omega-in-mpl-season-12-coach/news/06/21/23/zubiri-oks-maharlika-bills-corrected-version