SEC in talks with privacy body to protect online borrowers

Posted at Jun 21 2023 02:21 PM

The Securities and Exchange Commission is in talks with the National Privacy Commission to further protect online borrowers from supposed abusive lending platforms. Criminal complaints were filed against 6 companies and 32 officials and stockholders for supposedly sending threatening messages to their customers who failed to pay their loans. They are now facing abusive collection charges before the Department of Justice.—Rundown, ANC, June 21, 2023
