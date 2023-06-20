Home  >  Business

Philippine shares see muted trading session to close at 6,448

Posted at Jun 21 2023 01:20 AM

Philippine shares see a muted trading session ahead of the central bank's policy decision this week. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 20, 2023
