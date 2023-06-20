Home > Business Philippine shares see muted trading session to close at 6,448 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 21 2023 01:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares see a muted trading session ahead of the central bank's policy decision this week. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 20, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/business/06/21/23/bsp-unveils-coin-deposit-machines-amid-coin-shortage/video/news/06/21/23/marcos-sees-progress-in-issue-of-fishing-in-west-ph-sea/overseas/06/21/23/indonesia-arrests-nearly-500-human-trafficking-suspects/entertainment/06/21/23/quezons-game-headlines-inaugural-refugee-film-festival/entertainment/06/20/23/dirty-linen-ador-isinakripisyo-ng-mga-fiero-sa-mga-pulis