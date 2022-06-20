Home  >  Business

Excise tax dapat suspindihin, ilang gov’t project dapat suriin: economist

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 21 2022 01:57 AM | Updated as of Jun 21 2022 01:58 AM

MAYNILA—Nanawagan ang isang ekonomista sa papasok ng bagong administrasyon na dapat na suspindihin o tanggalin ang excise tax at tingnan mabuti ang budget ng gobyerno para sa mga proyekto kung dapat pa bang ituloy o ihinto pansamantala.

Ayon kay Emmanuel Leyco, pangulo ng Pamantasan Ng Lungsod Ng Maynila, maraming Pilipino ang hindi makakasabay kung patuloy na tataas nag presyo ng mga bilihin na pangunahing problema ng bansa sa kasalukuyan.

Malaking tulong umano ang hiling na dagdag sahod para sa mga manggagawa, pero ang maliliit na negosyante ang maaapektuhan.

Dapat umano magkaroon ng targeted subsidy sa iba't ibang sektor lalo na sa mga maliliit na manggagawa at mga negosyo.—SRO, TeleRadyo, Hunyo 20, 2022

