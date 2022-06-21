Home > Business Enrique Razon's Prime Infra eyes $400 million initial public offering ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 21 2022 05:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Ports and gaming tycoon Enrique Razon’s Prime Infra Holdings is eyeing to launch an initial public offering worth $400 million, based on Bloomberg and Reuters reports Tuesday. Plans for the IPO are still at an early stage but it could potentially happen this year, the reports have said. Razon’s firm earlier said discussions have kicked off for its proposed acquisition of the controlling stake in the Malampaya gas project from Dennis Uy’s Udenna Corp. Enrique Razon eyes buying stake in Malampaya gas field from Dennis Uy Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, Read More: Enrique Razon Prime Infra Holdings Inc port magnate bloomberry IPO investing PSE capital raising /entertainment/06/21/22/watch-seventeens-joshua-dances-to-binis-na-na-na/business/06/21/22/paghawak-ni-marcos-sa-da-umani-ng-iba-ibang-reaksiyon/business/06/21/22/peso-further-weakens-to-p54265-to-1/sports/06/21/22/ncaa-perpetual-keeps-eac-winless-in-womens-volleyball/news/06/21/22/grupo-ng-mga-guro-pabor-sa-pagluluwag-ng-distancing