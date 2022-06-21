Watch more News on iWantTFC



Ports and gaming tycoon Enrique Razon’s Prime Infra Holdings is eyeing to launch an initial public offering worth $400 million, based on Bloomberg and Reuters reports Tuesday.

Plans for the IPO are still at an early stage but it could potentially happen this year, the reports have said.

Razon’s firm earlier said discussions have kicked off for its proposed acquisition of the controlling stake in the Malampaya gas project from Dennis Uy’s Udenna Corp.