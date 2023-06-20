Watch more on iWantTFC

The Manila International Airport Consortium on Tuesday defended the P267-billion price tag of its unsolicited proposal to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. The mega consortium, composed of the country's biggest conglomerates and a foreign partner, had raised its bid again, adding a P57 billion upfront concession payment to the government. The group asserted the size of the project requires longterm investments and commitment.—Headstart, ANC, June 20, 2023