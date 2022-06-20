Home  >  Business

PSEI posts flat finish ahead of BSP decision

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 20 2022 11:52 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index started the new trading week on a lackluster note as it posts a flat finish ahead of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' policy decision this week. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 20, 2022
