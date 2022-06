Watch more News on iWantTFC



The head of the Lower House's finance panel said inflation could potentially further quicken if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates.

"I think it can shoot up to 8.1 percent," said House Committee of Ways and Mean chairman and Albay Rep. Joey Salceda on Monday.

"I would say that 80 percent naman of the inflation is due to external shocks ang problem is second-round effects," said Salceda, who is also an economist.

The new administration is urged to focus on targetted subsidies for the poor and on securing food sources.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier raised its benchmark interest rate to 2.25 percent to temper inflation.

At least 2 more hikes will be implemented in June and August, incoming BSP Gov. Felipe Medalla earlier said. More hikes could imposed if needed, he added.

A monetary policy-setting meeting will be held on June 23.