Philippine shares join regional downswing to close at 6,450

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 19 2023 11:30 PM

Philippine shares joined a regional downswing at the start of the new trading week as investors await the Chinese central bank’s rate decision on Tuesday. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 19, 2023
