Home > Business PH shares cap week higher amid central banks' policy decisions ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 17 2023 12:19 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares end the week higher as more central banks announce their policy decisions. This report has the details.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 16, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo Read More: Philippine shares central bank central bank policy /news/06/17/23/pfp-to-welcome-20-governors-as-new-members/video/business/06/17/23/lack-of-spare-parts-plane-repairs-cause-of-frequent-flight-cancellations/video/news/06/17/23/ash-from-mayon-volcano-falls-in-parts-of-albay/video/news/06/16/23/marcos-jr-no-takers-for-agriculture-secretary-post/video/news/06/16/23/senators-question-us-request-to-host-afghans-in-ph