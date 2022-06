Watch more News on iWantTFC

A Singapore-based tech startup has become the first company in Southeast Asia to pass a global standard in biometric technology.

Advance.ai, which specializes in digital identity verification, said passing the standard means the company can give the best guarantee for its customers against identity fraud.

“The incidence of fraud and potential hacking, which we experienced in the past, will be so much more lessened,” said Michael Calma, Advance.ai country manager for the Philippines.

Calma said their AI can also help in financial inclusion by generating a credit score for individuals using data that regular credit scoring systems don’t use.

“Even a fishball vendor can gain access to credit,” he said.