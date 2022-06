Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Filipinos continue to spend on home improvement despite the rising prices of goods in the country, an official of construction and furniture supply firm Wilcon Depot said Friday.

“For the home improvement, I will say that consumers are quite resilient, you know, because you know, when you build houses, you already planned for it,” said chief operating officer Rosemarie Ong.

“You have (a) planned phase, you have budgeted it already,” she added.

“Some may have shaved down because of the high inflation, but by and large I guess yeah, I think the economy is now back in shape specific to the construction and home improvement industry,” she noted.

Ong also said she is optimistic about her company’s performance in the second half of 2022.

The company had earlier said that its net income rose 40.7 percent to P851 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Despite the challenges posed by inflation, Ong said the company is confident that it can hit its profit targets for the year.

--ANC, 17 June 2022