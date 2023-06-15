Home  >  Business

Asian markets rise as Federal Reserve pauses rate hikes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2023 01:04 AM

Asian investors cheer the pause in the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 15, 2023
