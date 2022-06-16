Home  >  Business

PH shares stage rebound after sharp drop

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2022 11:10 PM

Philippine shares staged a rebound after a supersized rate hike from the US Federal Reserve. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 16, 2022
