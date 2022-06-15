Home  >  Business

PH shares sink to 6,319

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2022 12:54 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Philippine shares saw another round of carnage as investors fret over the upcoming policy decision of the US Federal Reserve. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 15, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  