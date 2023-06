PT&T to bring Starlink services to Filipinos via NetLinkz partnership

Watch more on iWantTFC

PT&T said on Thursday it partnered with Australian tech solution firm NetLinkz to bring SpaceX’s Starlink to Filipino consumers this year.

NetLinkz has a reseller deal with SpaceX.

“The beauty about Starlink services as offered by NetLinkz via our partnership is that we will be able to bring down the price of internet connection in these remote areas,” PT&T EVP and COO Miguel Marco told ANC.

Marco said there is no final pricing yet but he assured the public that it would be “competitive.”

Official launch of the Starlink service via PT&T is eyed in mid-July.

Starlink uses low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology to provide broadband connectivity in underserved areas.

Starlink kits and subscriptions are also available in the Philippines via its website.