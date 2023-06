Watch more on iWantTFC

Lawmakers are accused of brushing aside criticisms against the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund. Retired Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Gov. Diwa Guinigundo said many economists had raised concerns over the controversial measure during congressional deliberations but they were mostly ignored. He also cast doubts on the effectiveness of the sovereign wealth fund.—Headstart, ANC, June 15, 2023