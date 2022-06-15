Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine stock exchange plunged anew alongside other markets ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting meeting where the US central bank is expected to jack up borrowing costs by 75 basis points.

On CME’s FedWatch Tool, expectations for a 75-bps hike at the June meeting jumped to 91.3 percent from only 8.2 percent a week ago. The Fed has not raised rates at this level since 1994.

The PSEi sank 2.4 percent to 6,319 and an analyst said the index is on course to test the 6,000 level.

Angel Pacis, CEO of Philam Asset Management however said the Fed may still opt to raise rates by just 50 basis points.

“The Fed will not want to look panicky,” Pacis told ANC.

But she added that the US central bank will also signal that it is ready for more aggressive action. Pacis meanwhile also noted that the Philippine peso has weakened faster than its peers.

The peso closed at 53.435 at the end of Wednesday’s trading. At the start of the year, the local currency was trading at 50.99 to the dollar, while it was at 48.03 on June 15 last year.

She said the outlook for global outlook for equities was not good because of rising inflation and interest rates, but it was worse for the Philippines.

“For now at least, the picture for the Philippines is even worse because of the faster depreciation of the peso and our higher import dependence.”