Good rules won't fix flaws of Maharlika: econ prof

The Maharlika Investment Fund has fundamental flaws that cannot be fixed by good implementing rules and regulations (IRR), UP School of Economics Assistant Professor Jan Carlo Punongbayan said on Thursday.

The UP School of Economics (UPSE) earlier released a paper detailing the flaws of the proposed measure.

"A good implementing rules and regulations will only do so much to fix many of these problems including the fact that the Maharlika investment fund posts risk in our fiscal situation and our governance structure is quite poor compared to the best practices globally," Punongbayan told ANC.

He also said there are faster and easier ways to fund infrastructure projects than using the Maharlika Investment Fund.

"What's the value added of the MIF compared to other means of financing for infrastructure and other developmental projects? For example, public and private partnerships, for example, if infrastructure projects won't be any faster compared to those pursued through PPPs, then what's the point of doing such complicated and risky venture," Punongbayan told ANC.

He said returns of investments would also likely be slow due to the global economic landscape, elevated interest rates as well inflation.

Congress has adopted the Senate version of the MIF bill. It will be transmitted to the Office of the President for signing.