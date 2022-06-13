Home  >  Business

PH shares fall to one-month low

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2022 12:35 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index caved in further after Friday's sharp sell-off. The main index has fallen to its lowest level in a month. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 13, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  