Philippine shares close flat at 6,507

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 13 2023 11:09 PM

Philippine shares kicked off the trading week flat ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 13, 2023
 
