Diesel and kerosene prices are expected to go up by P4 per liter on Tuesday, June 14, while gasoline prices are poised to rise by P1.75 per liter, estimates showed.

This follows a P6 diesel increase last week.

Prices of fuel products soared due to the European Union's partial ban of imports from Russia and the easing of restrictions in China.

The following price increases will be imposed on June 14, Tuesday:

SHELL

Gasoline - P2.15 per liter increase

Gasoline - P4.85 per liter increase per liter

Diesel - P4.30 per liter increase

*Price adjustments include market premium especially on gasoline.

