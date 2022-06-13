Home  >  Business

Another oil price hike looms following P6 diesel hike last week

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 13 2022 11:00 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Diesel and kerosene prices are expected to go up by P4 per liter on Tuesday, June 14, while gasoline prices are poised to rise by P1.75 per liter, estimates showed.

This follows a P6 diesel increase last week.

Prices of fuel products soared due to the European Union's partial ban of imports from Russia and the easing of restrictions in China. 

The following price increases will be imposed on June 14, Tuesday:

SHELL

  • Gasoline - P2.15 per liter increase
  • Gasoline - P4.85 per liter increase per liter
  • Diesel - P4.30 per liter increase 

*Price adjustments include market premium especially on gasoline.

More details to follow
Read More:  oil price hike   petroleum products   fuel prices   gas   kerosene   diesel   LPG   Russia   Ukraine   China  